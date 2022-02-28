Advertisement

KPD: One dead following Sunday morning crash

Investigators also stated that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead following a crash on Central Avenue Pike Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

At around 4:00 a.m. on Feb. 27, officials responded to a single-car crash at Central Avenue Pike and Bookwalter Drive. Once on the scene, KPD officers found a Chrysler sedan. The driver, a 40-year-old man and only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead by responding Knoxville Fire Department personnel, officials stated.

“The investigation at the scene determined that the vehicle was traveling south on Central Avenue Pike when it went off the road for unknown reasons and struck a concrete culvert,” KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said.

The victim was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for further examination.

