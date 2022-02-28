Maryville City Schools to host mental health workshop for parents

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maryville City Schools will host a mental health workshop in March to help parents understand their child’s mental health and how they can find resources.

The workshop titled “Nurturing Your Child’s Mental Health” will be available for Foothills Elementary, John Sevier Elementary and Sam Houston Elementary schools. It will take place on March 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Blount County Public Library located at 508 N Cusick St in Maryville.

The workshop will have a special presentation from two guest speakers, Shannon Dow, LCSW and Brittany Effler, MS, with McNabb Services. Event organizers said it would focus on how parents can better understand childhood mental health, identify when to seek help for mental health challenges and understand how caregivers can nurture a child’s mental health.

National Honor Society students will be located in the children’s library so students can engage in activities while parents are at the presentation. Free pizza and drinks will also be provided to all who attend.

Those who cannot attend can also watch it as it will be broadcast on the school system’s Facebook page. If interested in the workshop, MCS asks that parents register here beforehand.

