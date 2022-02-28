Mayor Jacobs, Rep. Zachary join the fight against KCS mask mandate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and State Representative Jason Zachary donated to an organization that is in favor of ending the federally-imposed mask mandate in Knox County Schools.

Jacobs and Zachary each donated $5,000 to support an organization made up of Knox County Schools parents who plan to sue the Knox County Board of Education in hopes to end the preliminary injunction requiring masks in KCS, according to spokespersons with the mayor’s office.

“This fund will help pay one of the best legal teams in the country to fight back against Judge Greer’s egregious overreach,” said Jacobs. “Taking action like this helps us support parents who want to make choices for their own kids; parents who deserve to be heard.”

This comes after parents of three children successfully sued the KCBOE and Gov. Bill Lee last year, saying their at-risk children needed a mask mandate to safely attend school due to medical conditions that made them more susceptible to catching COVID-19, according to court documents. Federal Judge Ronnie Greer ordered the system to enforce a universal mask mandate shortly after.

The organization, Unmask Knox County Kids Association (UKCKA), will be represented by The Dhillon Law Group in a new, expected lawsuit that “should be filed shortly in federal court,” according to the spokespersons.

Due to procedure, the Knox County Board of Education must be named as the defendant in the lawsuit, as it was in the September 2021 filing of the original complaint.

“Of course, suing the school board is not our first choice, but it’s the only way to get the case heard at this point,” clarified Jacobs.

The group encourages other parents to join the class or donate to the defense fund at UnmaskKnoxCountyKids.org. The newly made website said the organization is “fighting for the rights of Knox County children and their parents to make decisions specific to them” and that they are “under the auspices of one simple truth; masks hurt kids.”

“We believe that many parents and defenders of liberty will want to add their voice to this fight,” said Zachary. “If the community pulls together, we can end this harmful mandate and put a stop to the negative impacts on our students.”

