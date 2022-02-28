Memphis-Shelby County Schools lifts masking restrictions starting Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When Memphis-Shelby County Schools students head back to class on Monday, they won’t be required to wear a mask.

The district is lifting its indoor masking restrictions following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

That new guidance says masks are no longer necessary indoors in communities with a low or medium risk of COVID-19, and where hospitals aren’t overwhelmed.

MSCS will still recommend masks be worn indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 but it will no longer be mandated.

Parents will have to opt their children out of wearing masks and will need to fill out a form from their child’s school.

“We are seeing all of the numbers drop across age groups and we are really excited about that,” said Dr. Michelle Taylor, director of the Shelby County Health Department.

Sunday, Shelby County confirmed 117 new cases, including 21 among children.

The number of new cases is now down to pre-omicron levels.

“We are closing in on two years of a global pandemic and I couldn’t be prouder standing in front of you talking about the numbers being as low as they are,” said Taylor.

Doctors say it’s still important for people to protect themselves, but they say the numbers show the community has come a long way.

The lifting of masking restrictions at MSCS is the latest sign of progress.

In addition to students, masking will be highly recommended but optional for MSCS employees.

