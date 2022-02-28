Advertisement

Music series coming to Maryville’s The Bird and the Book

Multiple acts to play in the 12-week series at The Bird and the Book.
By William Puckett
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:48 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Over the course of 2022 The Bird and the Book, along with local music journalist Lee Zimmerman, will host several musical artists on Wednesday nights.

The series called Songs and Stories is a way to bring musical acts to East Tennessee, introduce them to people, and allow for a concert and conversation to progress from a town hall-style setting.

”It’s so much fun to translate what I’ve done on the phone most of the time to interview artists to have that back and forth and then sit back and listen to them play some songs, then ask a few more questions, then play some more songs, and then give the audience a chance to ask some questions,” said Zimmerman.

Zimmerman worked with famous artists from Jimmy Buffett to Tom Petty, while also writing and book about Americana Music and the voices behind the music.

The series is sponsored by Lipman Brothers LLC. and The Alternate Root.

The following shows are free to attend:

March 2: HawtThorns

March 30: Claudia Nygaard

April 6: Dan Israel

April 27: Sam Lewis

May 4: John Salaway

May 18: Alton Wolfe

June 1: Terry Klein

June 15: Bobo Byrnes

July 6: Eli Fox

July 20: The Waymores

August 3: South for the Winter

December 7: Dana Cooper

