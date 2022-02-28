Music series coming to Maryville’s The Bird and the Book
Multiple acts to play in the 12-week series at The Bird and the Book.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Over the course of 2022 The Bird and the Book, along with local music journalist Lee Zimmerman, will host several musical artists on Wednesday nights.
The series called Songs and Stories is a way to bring musical acts to East Tennessee, introduce them to people, and allow for a concert and conversation to progress from a town hall-style setting.
”It’s so much fun to translate what I’ve done on the phone most of the time to interview artists to have that back and forth and then sit back and listen to them play some songs, then ask a few more questions, then play some more songs, and then give the audience a chance to ask some questions,” said Zimmerman.
Zimmerman worked with famous artists from Jimmy Buffett to Tom Petty, while also writing and book about Americana Music and the voices behind the music.
The series is sponsored by Lipman Brothers LLC. and The Alternate Root.
The following shows are free to attend:
March 2: HawtThorns
March 30: Claudia Nygaard
April 6: Dan Israel
April 27: Sam Lewis
May 4: John Salaway
May 18: Alton Wolfe
June 1: Terry Klein
June 15: Bobo Byrnes
July 6: Eli Fox
July 20: The Waymores
August 3: South for the Winter
December 7: Dana Cooper
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.