Sunny skies continue with warmer temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunny and dry weather continues throughout the week. Those temperatures will gradually get warmer as well!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds increase late evening through most of tonight but will exit Tuesday morning. This helps to slow down our cooling and keep frost from developing, so we’ll drop to around 32 degrees.

Tuesday is mostly sunny, and we’re topping out around 60 degrees. Winds are turning and increasing, to move that warmer air into our area. We’ll have a southwesterly wind at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts around 15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday cranks up to 67 degrees, with gusts around 20 mph out of the southwest. Staying mostly sunny, we’ll be in the upper 60s Thursday and then around 70 on Friday!

Clouds increase going into the weekend, and rain chances gradually increase. We’ll be in the low 70s through the weekend, with spotty rain chances, then scattered rain by Monday.

That rain chance should continue to be off-and-on through at least Tuesday. From there, cooler air arrives Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner

