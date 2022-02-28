Advertisement

Sunny skies continue with warmer temperatures

Meteorologist Ben Cathey hopes you enjoy the dry stretch of weather while we have it!
By Ben Cathey
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:32 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunny and dry weather continues throughout the week. Those temperatures will gradually get warmer as well!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds increase late evening through most of tonight but will exit Tuesday morning. This helps to slow down our cooling and keep frost from developing, so we’ll drop to around 32 degrees.

Tuesday is mostly sunny, and we’re topping out around 60 degrees. Winds are turning and increasing, to move that warmer air into our area. We’ll have a southwesterly wind at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts around 15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday cranks up to 67 degrees, with gusts around 20 mph out of the southwest. Staying mostly sunny, we’ll be in the upper 60s Thursday and then around 70 on Friday!

Clouds increase going into the weekend, and rain chances gradually increase. We’ll be in the low 70s through the weekend, with spotty rain chances, then scattered rain by Monday.

That rain chance should continue to be off-and-on through at least Tuesday. From there, cooler air arrives Tuesday and Wednesday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
Video shows fight during Farragut-William Blount basketball game
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
One person was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center Monday night following a...
Possible road rage sparks shooting on I-75 in Monroe County
Henderson, Horn and Kristy
Knox Co. Schools Board of Education Ethics Committee discusses complaints
Teams have been focusing on previously identified areas of interest.
TBI, Hawkins Co. deputies return to Beech Creek area to search for Summer Wells

Latest News

Here's the gorgeous view from Newfound Gap.
Dry through the weekend as warmth keeps surging
Dry through the weekend as warmth keeps surging
Dry through the weekend as warm keeps surging
Another nice day to get outside!
Steady climb to 70s ahead of the next cold front
Steady climb to 70s ahead of the next cold front
Steady climb to 70s ahead of the next cold front
Latest on Spring 2022
Will flowers grow or will they wilt? East Tennessee’s Spring Outlook 2022