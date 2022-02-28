TBI, Hawkins Co. deputies return to Beech Creek area to search for Summer Wells

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office were searching for Summer Wells Monday.

Summer Wells, a 6-year-old Hawkins County girl, disappeared on June 15, 2021, and has been at the center of a Tennessee AMBER Alert since. While her parents believe she was abducted from their residence on Ben Hill Road, the TBI has repeatedly reported no evidence supporting that claim.

The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is described as a white female, 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. (MissingKids.org, TBI)

Despite TBI officials receiving over 1,800 tips, none have panned out as of yet.

On Monday, Feb. 28, TBI officials and Hawkins County deputies confirmed they were in the Beech Creek area searching for the young girl who has captured the attention of thousands across the nation.

“Teams have been focusing on previously identified areas of interest,” officials stated on social media. According to a spokesperson for the TBI, the identified points of interest were in the area surrounding Summer’s home.

Summer turned six on Feb. 4, and her parents, Candus and Don Wells, shared appreciation to everyone who had assisted in the search.

Through a family spokesperson, Don and Candus Wells said, “This is a tender day to us. We miss our Summer with all our hearts. We desire that Summer’s birthday speaks for all the missing Children everywhere. Thank You, Everyone, for helping us restore our Family and find our Daughter, Summer Moon-Utah Wells.”

On Feb. 7, the father of the young girl, Don Wells, pled guilty to a DUI charge after being arrested on Oct. 30 for driving under the influence, according to court records. The charge was Wells’ first DUI, but since the arrest violated previous probation, he was ordered to serve the remainder of his 11 months and 29 days at the Hawkins Co. Jail, according to WJHL.

Those with credible information on her disappearance are urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. A timeline of the 5-year-old girl’s disappearance can be found here.

Today, TBI agents and Hawkins County deputies are back in the Beech Creek area as part of a planned search for six-year-old #SummerWells. Teams have been focusing on previously identified areas of interest. pic.twitter.com/F0aCE3dzKH — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 28, 2022

