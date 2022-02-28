Advertisement

Tennessee Donor Services surpasses goal for new organ donors

The new registrations came during the nonprofit’s inaugural #BeTheGift Challenge
Tennessee Donor Services
Tennessee Donor Services(Tennessee Donor Services)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:21 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Donor Services announced this week that it registered 107,000 new organ and tissue donors in Tennessee last year, surpassing its goal of adding 100,000 donors.

The new registrations came during the nonprofit’s inaugural #BeTheGift Challenge, with individuals and organizations challenging others to become organ donors, according to a news release.

The success of the campaign came during a record-breaking year for Tennessee Donor Services. More than 400 Tennesseans donated organs in 2021, and nearly 2,500 donated tissue. But at least 3,000 Tennesseans are still waiting for transplants, according to the group.

The 2022 #BeTheGift Challenge kicked off on Feb. 12 when the University of Tennessee and Vanderbilt University basketball teams challenged their fans to support organ and tissue donation during their matchup in Knoxville.

This year, Tennessee Donor Services has upped its goal to registering 115,000 new donors. Tennesseans interested in organ and tissue donation can learn more by visiting the website BeTheGiftToday.com.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
One person was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center Monday night following a...
Possible road rage sparks shooting on I-75 in Monroe County
A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
Video shows fight during Farragut-William Blount basketball game
Teams have been focusing on previously identified areas of interest.
TBI, Hawkins Co. deputies spend second day searching Beech Creek area for Summer Wells
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin

Latest News

Another nice day to get outside!
Steady climb to 70s ahead of the next cold front
Scores 23 points vs. Georgia in Athens
#13 Tennessee wins road finale at Georgia
Pregame at Lindsey Nelson Stadium
6th ranked Vols stay unbeaten
Now, parents are trying to make a change to state law to prevent the same thing happening to...
Parents want change after unlicensed home care service takes in dozens of children at once
Zakai Zeigler
Tennessee basketball player loses family home to fire