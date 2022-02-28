Advertisement

Thompson-Boling Arena to be checkered for Arkansas basketball game

Thompson Boling-Arena
Thompson Boling-Arena(Rick Russo)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Men’s Basketball team announced that Thompson Boling Arena would be checkered for the sold-out season finale game against Arkansas in March.

When the arena goes checkered, each section is broken up by color. For example, one section will wear orange and the next will wear white and so on.

The announcement was made after the Vols toppled Auburn using an explosive second-half offensive performance and smothering rebounding. The at-capacity game had a crowd of 21,678 that continued to energize the Vols as it has all year, helping Tennessee earn its 15th win this season at Thompson-Boling Arena and 16th in a row in Knoxville.

If you cannot attend, the game will be televised at noon ET on ESPN. Those who will be at TBA for the game on March 5 can check which color to wear in accordance with each section online.

