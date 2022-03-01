Advertisement

#13 Vols look to put the bite to the Bulldogs down in Athens

UT (12-4) tied for 2nd atop SEC standings, UGA last at 1-15
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee (21-7, 12-4 SEC) is coming off its third win of the season over a top-10 team, having defeated No. 3 Auburn on Saturday, 67-62.

Tennessee leads the all-time series with Georgia, 97-61, dating to 1913. This is the 159th meeting overall and the only regular-season meeting set for the 2021-22 campaign. The Bulldogs have dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the last 11 meetings.

Georgia holds a 40-33 edge when the series is contested in Athens and have won six straight over the Volunteers at Stegeman Coliseum. Tennessee’s last win at UGA came in 2011. During their six-game losing streak at Stegeman Coliseum, the Vols are averaging only 61.2 ppg.

In last season’s lone meeting, UT freshman and eventual first-round NBA Draft pick Jaden Springer scored a game-high 30 points to propel the Vols to an 89-81 win in Knoxville.

Tennessee is riding a 13-game win streak on the SEC Network, dating to last January. Tom Hart and Dane Bradshaw each called seven of those games (five as a tandem).

Georgia (6-23, 1-15 SEC) enters Tuesday’s game on a nine-game losing streak. The Bulldogs last won on Jan. 25 over Alabama, 82-76.

Despite struggling this season, Georgia has recorded two home wins over potential NCAA Tournament teams—the win over Alabama and a Dec. 1 win over Memphis, 82-79. The Bulldogs also took then-No. 1 Auburn to the wire on Feb. 5, falling by a score of 74-72.

Tennessee has secured a double-bye in the SEC Tournament in Tampa. The top-four seeds earn automatic placement in Friday’s quarterfinal round.

If the tournament started today, the Vols would enter as the No. 3 seed. UT’s remaining games are at last-place Georgia and home vs. second-place Arkansas.

