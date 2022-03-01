134th Air Refueling Wing prepares for possible Europe deployment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 1,100 men and women prepared to be called upon if need be at Blount County’s 134th Air Refueling Wing.

Commander Lee Hartley said if needed, everybody was available to go to Europe amid the war in Ukraine. Along with personnel, 10 planes would be made available for refueling purposes.

“We put gas in the sky,” said Hartley while adding that each plane has the capability of carrying 30,000 gallons of fuel which would be used to give planes more fuel while mid flight.

If called upon, Hartley and his team would go to Europe and provide fuel for aircrafts as needed.

The training has remained the same because Hartley said the refueling process is similar no matter where it is. The big difference is the assumed risk with each operation.

Details on any potential Europe deployment are limited, but the 134th is ready if called upon.

“Our job is to be always ready and always there. We retain a high level of readiness continuously so just like anything else that may require the participation of the guard, we’re going to be ready for whatever calls come our way,” said Hartley.

As of now, there have been no plans made to send anyone from the 134th Air Refueling Wing overseas.

