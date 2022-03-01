Advertisement

Disney pauses theatrical releases in Russia

Citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Disney says it will stop...
Citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Disney says it will stop releasing films in Russia.(Disney Parks via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney is pausing the release of its theatrical films in Russia, citing opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

A Disney spokesperson said in a statement Monday that the company is concerned about the “massive humanitarian crisis” the invasion has unleashed in Europe.

The company is also working with non-governmental organizations to give aid and other humanitarian assistance to those displaced by the attack.

Disney’s move comes amid a wave of international condemnation and crippling economic sanctions targeting Russia’s economy. On Tuesday, Warner Media announced it will pause the upcoming theatrical release of “The Batman” in Russia.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
Video shows fight during Farragut-William Blount basketball game
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
One person was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center Monday night following a...
Possible road rage sparks shooting on I-75 in Monroe County
Henderson, Horn and Kristy
Knox Co. Schools Board of Education Ethics Committee discusses complaints
Teams have been focusing on previously identified areas of interest.
TBI, Hawkins Co. deputies return to Beech Creek area to search for Summer Wells

Latest News

The investigation was announced Wednesday by a number of states led by California, Florida,...
States launch probe into TikTok’s effect on kids’ health
Braves Hall of Famer to be featured speaker at 41st annual GKSHOF Banquet in August
Braves Hall of Famer to speak in Knoxville this summer
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Ways to Find Your Fun for the first weekend of March
Interested applications can find available positions, applications, registration and more...
Kroger to hire 250 positions in Tennessee
FILE - Mel Gibson, right, accepts the award for Best Picture for "Braveheart" at the 68th...
Oscar-winning producer Alan Ladd Jr. dies at 84