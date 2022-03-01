Advertisement

Experts use Smokey Bear for wildfire prevention tips

New ad campaign with Smokey Bear reminds people how easy it is for a fire to get out of hand.
Firefighters say they are on high alert with strong winds moving through Thursday.
Firefighters say they are on high alert with strong winds moving through Thursday.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Recent dry, windy weather combined with fire reminds us all of just how quickly a wildfire can spread. Now a nationwide campaign has launched to remind everyone how dangerous those fires can be.

Jessica Gilmore, a wildfire expert, says any time of year can be dangerous for a fire to get out of hand too quickly.

“We want to remind them how to do that responsibly. If it’s really windy those embers get carried into some small grass that can catch fire real easy,” said Gilmore. “Even your backyard debris if you’re doing some clean-up in the back yard those fires are done on days that are not windy, they’re not hot and those fires stay small as well.”

Gilmore says it only takes a tiny spark to cause a big problem. She even reminded us of things we may not think about, like the heat from the exhaust in our cars.

“Exhaust pipes, metal gets hot. So exhaust pipes on dry grass can ignite a flame,” she said.

She wants people to be cautious with campfires and grilling out this summer. When you are done, make sure you drown, stir and feel, make sure that fire is out.

“If you feel any heat coming off those coals, you need to drown it again. Stir and feel again. Make sure that’s completely out before you leave your campfire,” she said. “So as early in the season as possible, we like to remind folks what it’s like to responsibly recreate. That includes camping, creating, and keeping their campfires relatively small.”

The National Ad Council has launched all-new commercials with Smokey Bear to get the message out. He reminds us all that we can prevent forest fires.

“They ask our artificial intelligence Smokey Bear how to put out a campfire. So it’s just a cute little message to make sure that folks know Smokey’s message is out there that we want everyone to be responsible.”

From 2012 to 2021, more than 50-thousand wildfires were attributed to humans as the cause.

