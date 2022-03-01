Advertisement

Family dog finds mountain lion hiding under home’s deck

A family was alerted by their dog that something was in their backyard. (Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You never know what’s hiding under your back deck.

A family was alerted by their dog that something was in their backyard.

They thought maybe it was a raccoon, but they were shocked to find a mountain lion hiding under the deck.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife helped wrangle the animal on Sunday.

They said it is not a fully grown adult and weighs about 120 pounds.

The agency relocated the animal to a remote area in Larimer County.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former head football coach for Alcoa, Gary Rankin, accepted a new position with a high school...
Former Alcoa head football coach Gary Rankin accepts position at new school
Teams have been focusing on previously identified areas of interest.
TBI, Hawkins Co. deputies return to Beech Creek area to search for Summer Wells
Serenity Ann McKinney
Serenity McKinney’s father living ‘nightmare’ after 4-year-old’s remains found
Investigators also stated that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected...
KPD: One dead following Sunday morning crash
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are searching for a missing 77-year-old man.
Knoxville man, 77, found safe in North Carolina

Latest News

A family was alerted by their dog that something was in their backyard.
Mountain lion found under home's deck (no sound)
In talks that began Monday, the sides met for a 12th time in a session that started after 1...
MLB pushes labor-deal deadline to Tuesday for March 31 start
Sunny and warmer day.
The warming trend continues with more 60s
A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles is threatening Ukraine’s capital.
40-mile Russian convoy threatens Kyiv; shelling intensifies