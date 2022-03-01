Advertisement

Hemp growers plan to meet with state lawmakers on Tuesday

Lawmakers will focus on a Delta 8 and hemp product safety bill.
Right now, at least 18 states have either regulated, restricted or banned THC-Delta 8, however, Tennessee is not one of them.(Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune)
By Ryan Breslin
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:02 AM EST
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Conversations on cannabis will take place at the state Capitol today as hemp advocates, including the Tennessee Growers Coalition, will spend the day talking with lawmakers.

Today will be considered Hemp Day on the Hill. The Coalition plans to talk to their representatives about continuing to have an accessible and safe hemp industry, while staying economically viable.

Lawmakers will focus on a Delta 8 and hemp product safety bill. Delta 8 is a psychoactive substance found in a cannabis plant giving someone a high similar to marijuana. You can buy delta 8 in the form of a vape, gummies, or even cookies.

In Tennessee, it is currently legal to sell to anyone, despite their age, although most will only sell it to those over 21. The concern is that it could get in the hands of children.

Right now, at least 18 states have either regulated, restricted or banned THC-Delta 8, however, Tennessee is not one of them.

This is something one Tennessee lawmaker wants to change.

“This legislation, we’re hoping if we can get support and get it through, that it will start regulating an industry that definitely needs regulating,” Republican representative Chris Hurt said.

News4 investigates found 115 cases of accidental overdoses of Delta 8 were reported to the Tennessee Poison Center in 2021 and 30 percent of those were children under 5 years old.

