Knoxville man looking to do 2 million push-ups by the end of the year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Fifty-two-year-old Barry Linson is still on a mission. In 2021, Linson says he made a resolution to complete one million push-ups. Now in 2022, he’s working on doing two million push-ups.

“So I hit one-million push-ups eleven days before the due date which was 12-31-21. So ‘did I stop doing these push-ups?’ Absolutely not,” shared Linson.

While adding a million more push-ups to his goal, Linson already has a plan mapped to complete the challenge by the end of December 2022.

“For January I was averaging about 5,000 push-ups or more, and in February 6,000 push-ups a day. So in March I’m gonna be averaging 5,480. If I keep that up from March to December I’ll hit 2 million push-ups. If you can believe it, you can achieve it. I’m coming,” says Linson.

Linson says he isn’t taking any days off from the challenge.

" I have to be to work at 8 a.m., So I do this every day. So rinse and repeat every day,” shared Linson.

Linson says he knows there are some people who doubt him doing that many push-ups a day, so that’s why he records them on Facebook live.

“People don’t believe I do these push-ups. So to make it official like a referee with a whistle I go live,” says Linson.

The former college football player is encouraging others to join him on a smaller scale challenge of doing 100 push-ups a day.

" It doesn’t matter how old you are you know what I’m saying? I’m fifty-two. My motto is don’t let your age be your cage, feeling brand new at fifty-two. So age is nothing but a number. If you can’t do 100 push-ups modify the exercise,” shared Linson.

Linson says he hopes to one day be added into the Guinness Book of World Records for his push-ups.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.