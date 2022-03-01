Knoxville’s Kelsea Ballerini posts photo with Dolly Parton ahead of ACM Awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s own country superstar Kelsea Ballerini took to Twitter Tuesday to pose with another East Tennessee legend: Dolly Parton.

The two are set to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7.

Ballerini is a Knoxville native and Central High School alumna. Last year she released a song dedicated to her hometown, full of references.

“just a couple of east tennessee girls getting ready to sing together,” the tweet read.

just a couple of east tennessee girls getting ready to sing together at the @ACMawards 👯‍♀️😍🤠👑😭✨ pic.twitter.com/qfBwegD7da — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 1, 2022

