Knoxville’s Kelsea Ballerini posts photo with Dolly Parton ahead of ACM Awards

“just a couple of east tennessee girls getting ready to sing together,” the tweet read.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s own country superstar Kelsea Ballerini took to Twitter Tuesday to pose with another East Tennessee legend: Dolly Parton.

The two are set to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7.

Ballerini is a Knoxville native and Central High School alumna. Last year she released a song dedicated to her hometown, full of references.

