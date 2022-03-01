Lady Vol trio earns conference honors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A trio of Tennessee women’s basketball standouts are among the student-athletes earning Southeastern Conference postseason recognition from the league’s coaches for their performances in 2021-22.

Junior Jordan Horston was named to the All-SEC First Team, Tamari Key was selected to the All-SEC Second Team and All-Defensive Team, and Sara Puckett was chosen for the All-Freshman Team. Horston and Key picked up All-SEC acclaim for the first time each, Key made the All-Defensive Team for the second year in a row and Puckett became the third rookie under Kellie Harper’s watch to earn All-Freshman accolades. Horston (2020) and Marta Suárez (2021) were the others to earn rookie distinction.

Horston, a 6-foot-2 guard from Columbus, Ohio, leads the Lady Vols in scoring (16.2 ppg.), rebounding (9.4 rpg.), assists (4.0 apg.), steals (1.4) and double-doubles (12). A top-10 finalist for the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award and member of the Naismith Trophy and Wooden Award Watch Lists, Horston led UT in scoring 15 times and had seven games with 20 or more points before a fractured dislocation of her left arm sidelined her indefinitely on Feb. 17.

Puckett, a 6-2 guard/forward from Muscle Shoals, Ala., is averaging 6.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per outing while shooting 44 percent from the field and 70 percent from the free-throw line. She is one of only three Lady Vols to play in all 29 games, averaging 22.2 minutes per contest.

UT’s SEC honorees and their teammates will begin play in the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday at approximately 9:15 p.m. ET (8:15 p.m. CT), facing off against either No. 6 Georgia or the winner of the No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 14 Auburn game. SEC Network will televise all of the tourney games through the quarterfinal round, with ESPNU carrying the semifinals on Saturday and ESPN televising the championship game on Sunday.

