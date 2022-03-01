Making fitness fun and accountable for young athletes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Recently we spent time with former Powell and NFL star Lee Smith, who introduced to us to his new Triple-F Elite Training Facility. The retired NFL standout told us, ”I want to give these kids a true professional to experience the energy and the atmosphere of that brotherhood and that sisterhood too.”

Well someone who’ll be helping make that training Elite is Rich Burnet. He brings a decade’s worth of experience working with Pro, Collegiate and top tier high-school athletes to East Tennessee: and says the instruction will be taylored to each individual athlete, ”We’ll absolutely pinpoint what these student athletes need at that point in their life to advance and get more athletic.”

As President of Training Operations, Rich will be working hand-in-hand with Lee Smith and share’s the former NFL standouts’ philosophy of putting Faith first. Burentt says, ”Kids are gonna make decisions on what grounds them. We want those to be based on principles, we want to instill strong priciples that will lead to decions that they’ll make even in a moment in which they can choose the right thing over the wrong thing. Ultimately we’re gonna love on them and give then an enviornment that Lee eluded to that when they walk in that gym they’re gonna feel an overwhelming amount of love , they’ll know the love is real and they’ll knw they’ll be supported no matter what.”

Burnett’s also been out front in the area of technology developing the new Plyomat which is now being utilized by the UT Football Program,”I never would have expected an SEC school to pick it up but here I am with my busines partner, an electrical engineer in Atlanta. The way we met is pretty cool. It started out as a hobby and we basically recreated the just jump matt which has been a round for 30 years, It’s basically a switch, you’ve probably seen it on ESPN, SportsCenter a time or two, to where an athlete jumps as high as they can and when the land the amount of time they spent in the air gets converted into inches and height and they call that vertical. It really is one of the most conveniant ways to give athletes that instant feedback of how high I jumped.”

The newTriple-F Elite Training facility is set to open in Knoxville later this Summer. Youu can find more information about the new facility at:

