Mardi Growl returns to downtown Knoxville this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Attention dogs, pet parents and animal enthusiasts! The 15th annual Mardi Growl Pet Parade & Festival will be in downtown Knoxville on Saturday.

The event will be held by and benefit Young-Williams Animal Center. It will feature a pet-friendly parade from the Old City to World’s Fair Park, where vendors, Young-Williams Animal’s Center Spay Shuttle, and other activities will be held.

The pet parade will start at 11:00 a.m. in the Old City and travel up Jackson Avenue to World’s Fair Park.

“Mardi Growl will be back and better than ever for its 15th year!” says Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center. “Attendees can expect to connect with pet resources in our community and see some adorable animals. Register to walk with your dog in the parade or plan to be a spectator, then join the festivities in World’s Fair Park with dozens of vendors and support the services we provide annually to more than 9,000 pets.”

The spay shuttle will offer rabies vaccines, free microchipping, and other dog and cat vaccines for $10, according to a news release.

Parade registration the day of is $20 per dog and will be open on Willow Avenue from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Event officials stated that those who register will receive a goody bag while supplies last.

Several contests will also be held at Mardi Growl. The categories include Best Vol Spirit, Best Dawg Pack, Pet/Owner Look-a-like, Best Dog Couple, Most Unique Mixed Breed, Best Costume and Best Naked Dog.

“Mardi Growl is a family favorite event here in Knoxville. I am so thankful for Young-Williams Animal Center, not only for organizing Mardi Growl but for all they do in our city,” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “We encourage everyone – with or without a pet – to stop by and support this exciting festival in Downtown Knoxville.”

Information and registration details for the day’s festivities can be found on the Mardi Growl website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.