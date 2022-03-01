Advertisement

McMinn County man indicted on insurance fraud

A McMinn County man faces a $40,000 bond after being indicted on an insurance fraud charge, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Hughie Hughes
Hughie Hughes(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A McMinn County man faces a $40,000 bond after being indicted on an insurance fraud charge, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Hughie Hughes, 66, of Riceville, reportedly filed an insurance claim following a structure fire at a property he owned. The items he reported as lost however, were later found to still be in his possession, the release said. The investigation also reportedly revealed the fire was an incendiary fire.

On Feb. 15, the McMinn County Grand Jury returned indictments on Hughes, charging him with one count of Insurance Fraud over $60,000. He was arrested and taken to the McMinn County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former head football coach for Alcoa, Gary Rankin, accepted a new position with a high school...
Former Alcoa head football coach Gary Rankin accepts position at new school
Teams have been focusing on previously identified areas of interest.
TBI, Hawkins Co. deputies spend second day searching Beech Creek area for Summer Wells
Serenity Ann McKinney
Serenity McKinney’s father living ‘nightmare’ after 4-year-old’s remains found
One person was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center Monday night following a...
Possible road rage sparks shooting on I-75 in Monroe County
Investigators also stated that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected...
KPD: One dead following Sunday morning crash

Latest News

Staying warm
Temperatures continue to warm with lots of sunshine
The deal must be reached by Tuesday.
MLB cancels start of the season
Knoxville’s Kelsea Ballerini posts photo with Dolly Parton ahead of ACM Awards
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
The Southeastern Conference released opponents for the Vols upcoming 2021-22 season.
#13 Vols look to put the bite to the Bulldogs down in Athens