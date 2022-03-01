McMinn County man indicted on insurance fraud

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A McMinn County man faces a $40,000 bond after being indicted on an insurance fraud charge, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Hughie Hughes, 66, of Riceville, reportedly filed an insurance claim following a structure fire at a property he owned. The items he reported as lost however, were later found to still be in his possession, the release said. The investigation also reportedly revealed the fire was an incendiary fire.

On Feb. 15, the McMinn County Grand Jury returned indictments on Hughes, charging him with one count of Insurance Fraud over $60,000. He was arrested and taken to the McMinn County Jail.

