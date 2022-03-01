Advertisement

MLB cancels start of the season

Canceled right now are first two series of the season
The deal must be reached by Tuesday.
The deal must be reached by Tuesday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Major League Baseball has canceled opening day, with Commissioner Rob Manfred announcing Tuesday the sport will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline.

Manfred said he is canceling the first two series of the season that was set to begin March 31, dropping the schedule from 162 games to likely 156 games at most. Manfred said the league and union have not made plans for future negotiations.

After the sides made progress during 13 negotiating sessions over 16 1/2 hours Monday, the league send the players’ association a “best and final offer” Tuesday on the ninth straight day of negotiations.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former head football coach for Alcoa, Gary Rankin, accepted a new position with a high school...
Former Alcoa head football coach Gary Rankin accepts position at new school
Teams have been focusing on previously identified areas of interest.
TBI, Hawkins Co. deputies spend second day searching Beech Creek area for Summer Wells
Serenity Ann McKinney
Serenity McKinney’s father living ‘nightmare’ after 4-year-old’s remains found
One person was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center Monday night following a...
Possible road rage sparks shooting on I-75 in Monroe County
Investigators also stated that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected...
KPD: One dead following Sunday morning crash

Latest News

Staying warm
Temperatures continue to warm with lots of sunshine
Knoxville’s Kelsea Ballerini posts photo with Dolly Parton ahead of ACM Awards
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
The Southeastern Conference released opponents for the Vols upcoming 2021-22 season.
#13 Vols look to put the bite to the Bulldogs down in Athens