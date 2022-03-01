New lawsuit filed to end mask mandate in Knox Co. Schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new lawsuit, asking for the federally-imposed mask mandate in Knox County Schools to be dissolved, has been filed amid the legal battle in Knox County, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

This comes after parents of three children successfully sued the Knox County Board of Education and Gov. Bill Lee last year, saying their at-risk children needed a mask mandate to safely attend school due to medical conditions that made them more susceptible to catching COVID-19, according to court documents. Shortly after, federal Judge Ronnie Greer ordered the system to enforce a universal mask mandate.

The lawsuit was filed by Unmask Knox County Kids Association (UKCKA) against the KCBOE and the group of parents who initiated the original case.

“Of course, suing the school board is not our first choice, but it’s the only way to get the case heard at this point,” clarified Jacobs.

UKCKA is reported to be “an unincorporated nonprofit association of teachers, parents, students, and professionals of Knox County who believe that mask-wearing throughout the school day hurts children’s intellectual, speech, and emotional development.” The organization was created in 2022 and works to fight for the rights of parents and students to decide whether to wear a mask or not, the lawsuit states. Five students and their parents are also listed as plaintiffs in the case.

According to the lawsuit, the organization and students believe that the court’s order treats masking as a neutral intervention without causing harm to the wearer, but they said that was not true.

“Masking can and has caused significant intellectual, speech, and emotional development issues for the Plaintiffs in this action, as well as countless others,” the lawsuit states. “The Court’s masking order has harmed healthy children, produced mental health issues that were not previously present, and created staggering, documented learning loss.”

The filing also stated that the court’s mandate “damaged children with acknowledged disabilities” because they have been forced to wear masks against their physicians’ orders. It continues by saying their suffering had been immense, perhaps because their disabilities were not deemed “real enough.”

One of the plaintiffs, who goes by the initial K.A., is reportedly an eighth-grader with autism and sensory issues. The lawsuit showed that the student sent his parents “anxious and panicked” messages as he struggled to wear a mask that his doctor allegedly previously recommended against.

The plaintiffs in the case describe the mask mandate as similar to mandating the entire student body play wheelchair basketball because one athlete was in a wheelchair or that all kids learn sign language because one classmate has a hearing impairment, according to the court documents.

According to the filing, the plaintiffs want the mask mandate dissolved, saying they “will suffer serious and irreparable harm to their constitutional rights unless this Court ends the mask mandate.”

The Dhillon Law Group, a group that has allegedly won COVID-restriction cases previously, will represent the organization in the lawsuit. On Feb. 28, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and State Representative Jason Zachary donated $5,000 each of their private money to the organization to assist in the legal fees of the filing.

The group encourages other parents to join the class or donate to the defense fund at UnmaskKnoxCountyKids.org. The newly made website said the organization is “fighting for the rights of Knox County children and their parents to make decisions specific to them” and that they are “under the auspices of one simple truth; masks hurt kids.”

“We believe that many parents and defenders of liberty will want to add their voice to this fight,” said Zachary. “If the community pulls together, we can end this harmful mandate and put a stop to the negative impacts on our students.”

The plaintiffs of the initial case against the KCBOE and Gov. Bill Lee filed a motion to modify the injunction to maintain consistency with the CDC guidelines. Although Knox County remains in the high-risk category currently, the plaintiffs believe that will change as case numbers drop, which would result in the need for masks to be lifted.

The motion was filed shortly before the UKCKA lawsuit against them.

“Within hours of making this motion, we, along with our children, the Knox County Board of Education, and the Governor, were sued in federal court for a “due process” violation,” the plaintiffs stated. “Even though the lawsuit appears to have no legal merit, it will prove enormously costly and divisive for everyone. Sadly, it follows much other disinformation and heated rhetoric.”

In a release, the parents from the original lawsuit said their children were not like hundreds of other Knox County children with disabilities, and the sole motivation of the case was to protect the health of medically-complex students with disabilities.

“The truth is that our children are not unlike hundreds of other Knox County children with disabilities. That is why this case is filed not just for four kids, but for a class of children whose health puts them at much higher risk of complications if they contract Covid-19,” the release stated. “The sole motivation for the case was, and still is, to protect the health of medically-complex students with disabilities. As the judge found, that shared sacrifice is consistent with the Americans with Disabilities Act, which also protects the rights of children with disabilities to integrate with non-disabled students.”

Read the full filing and motion to modify below:

