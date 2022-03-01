Advertisement

New TWRA licenses are good for one year

Before, all licenses expired on February 28 of each year.
The cards will now be valid for a year.
The cards will now be valid for a year.(TWRA/WSMV)
By WSMV Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:52 AM EST
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In a change from years past, hunting and fishing licenses will now be good for one year from date of purchase. Before, all licenses expired on February 28 of each year.

With the change comes the chance to purchase newly designed cards. The new ones feature an image of Tennessee’s state game fish, or a pair of deer.

If you’d like to purchase a license, click here.

