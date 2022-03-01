Advertisement

Ober Gatlinburg to host Spring Fling competition event

The event will feature competitions and events, including the fan-favorite Pond Skimming competition.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ober Gatlinburg will host their Spring Fling event this weekend. The event will feature competitions and events, including the fan-favorite Pond Skimming competition, where skiers and snowboarders try and “skim” across a pond without falling in.

The Spring Fling, scheduled for Sunday, March 6, will also include the SkiMo uphill race, High Ollie and Big Jump competitions and Giant Slalom Race. There will also be cash prizes and free sponsor gear for some of the competitors.

SPRING FLING SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

  • 7:30 a.m. – SkiMo Race
  • 8:30 a.m. – On-site Registration & Check-in
  • 9:30 a.m. – Giant Slalom Race
  • 12:00 p.m. – High Ollie Contest
  • 1:30 p.m. – Big Jump Contest
  • 3:00 p.m. – Pond Skimming
  • 5:30 p.m. – Awards in the Loft lounge

Ober Gatlinburg will also offer discounted season passes and 50% off items in their shops at the event.

