Possible road rage sparks shooting on I-75 in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was flown to University of Tennessee Medical Center after a shooting on I-75 in Monroe County, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Matt Fagiana. He said at first, the incident was believed to have happened within Loudon County’s jurisdiction.

Fagiana said road rage was a possible cause for the shooting along I-75 South in the Sweetwater area Monday night.

“I-75 will be shut down in the area of the 66SB for and unknown amount of time,” according to officials with the Monroe County Emergency Services. “We will update when roadway is back open.”

Fagiana told WVLT News I-75 was shut down for a period of time but had reopened by 11:45 p.m.

