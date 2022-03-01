1-year-old at center of Endangered Child Alert found safe

SUMMER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was looking for a missing child Tuesday morning.

TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for 1-year-old Kali Stafford out of Sumner County. She was later found safe in Kentucky.

Kali is approximately 29 inches tall, weighs 20 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Monday wearing a white onesie, according to officials.

Those with information about the whereabouts of Kali are encouraged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

