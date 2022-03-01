Temperatures continue to warm with lots of sunshine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meteorological spring started today and it sure feels like it! The good news is we’ll only get warmer heading into the rest of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The clear sky continues tonight, and we’ll drop to around 36 degrees in Knoxville, which is the average low. Now the higher elevations are still around freezing, with patchy frost from Southeastern Kentucky, far Northeast Tennessee, to the mountains.

Wednesday cranks up to 69 degrees, with gusts around 15 mph out of the southwest. We’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine as well!

LOOKING AHEAD

Staying mostly sunny, we’ll be near 70 Thursday. Friday comes with increasing high clouds that filter our sunshine, but we’re right at 70 degrees.

Clouds increase going into the weekend, and rain chances gradually increase. We’ll be in the low to mid-70s through the weekend, with spotty rain chances, then scattered rain by Monday.

That rain chance is scattered Tuesday, with a dip back to the 60s. We’re looking at some more rain and cooler temperatures just beyond the First Alert 8-Day Planner.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

