Tennessee State Capitol lights up blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee will be honoring Ukraine at the State Capitol building this week.

The Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced that the State Capitol would be lit up in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukraine flag in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

This comes after Russia invaded the country, with troops attacking Ukraine on multiple fronts.

Russian forces surrounded Ukraine’s second-largest city on Monday, rocking a residential neighborhood, and closed in on the capital, Kyiv, in a 40-mile convoy of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles, as talks aimed at stopping the fighting yielded only an agreement to keep talking.

The country’s embattled president said the stepped-up shelling was aimed at forcing him into concessions.

“I believe Russia is trying to put pressure (on Ukraine) with this simple method,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Monday in a video address. He did not offer details of the hourslong talks that took place earlier, but said that Kyiv was not prepared to make concessions “when one side is hitting each other with rocket artillery.”

Hargett said the State Capitol would stand with Ukrainian people who are fighting for their freedom.

Tonight our State Capitol will be lit blue & yellow, the colors of the Ukraine flag, in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, who are facing evil and fighting for their lives and their freedom.

Tennessee has shown support from several areas, including a rally Friday morning at the State Capitol and a rally and march in downtown Knoxville on Sunday.

Some were waving flags and holding signs stating, “American, please help Ukraine,” and “Stop Russia. Save the world.” Others shared personal stories of family members currently in Ukraine.

The Knoxville organizer and Ukraine native Adam Kulinich moved to the city ten years ago to be closer to friends and family.

“We have a lot of Russian friends that we absolutely love,” said Kulinich. “They’ve been a lot of support to us. And we have nothing against Russian people.”

