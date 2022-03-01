The warming trend continues with more 60s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The warming trend and dry stretch continues, as we return to 60s today and keep on climbing. We’ll end the week with clouds increasing, then rain chances start building back up.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, after overnight clouds passed through. We’re starting the day around 32 degrees, with little to no breeze. The clearing and calm wind add up to patchy frost through sunrise, 7:06 AM.

It’s a beautiful, mostly sunny Tuesday! Between the sunshine, and warmer air flow, we’re topping out around 62 degrees. We have a southwesterly wind at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts around 15 mph at times.

The clear sky continues tonight, and we’ll drop to around 36 degrees in Knoxville, which is the average low. Now the higher elevations are still around freezing, with patchy frost from Southeastern Kentucky, far Northeast Tennessee, to the mountains.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday cranks up to 67 degrees, with gusts around 15 mph out of the southwest. Staying mostly sunny, we’ll be near 70 Thursday. Friday comes with increasing high clouds that filter our sunshine, but we’re right at 70 degrees.

Clouds increase going into the weekend, and rain chances gradually increase. We’ll be in the low to mid 70s through the weekend, with spotty rain chances, then scattered rain by Monday.

That rain chance is scattered Tuesday, with a dip back to 60s. We’re looking at some more rain and cooler temperatures just beyond the First Alert 8-Day Planner.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

