Advertisement

Where’s my tax refund?

If you filed your 2021 taxes and are wondering where your refund is, you’re not alone.
If you filed your 2021 taxes and are wondering where your refund is, you’re not alone.(Cabania via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - If you filed your 2021 taxes and are wondering where your refund is, you’re not alone.

The IRS is reminding taxpayers that the fastest and easiest way to check on the status of your refund is by using the Where’s My Refund? tool on the agency’s website.

You can use Where’s My Refund? to start checking your refund status within 24 hours after an e-filed return is received. If you filed a paper return in the mail, you can start checking your refund status four weeks after mailing the return.

Where’s My Refund? will display progress in three phases:

  1. Return received
  2. Refund approved
  3. Refund sent
The IRS says the combination of paper processing and the pandemic is crippling the agency which could impact your tax return. (Source: CNN, POOL, IRS.GOV)

Most tax refunds are issued within 21 days of the IRS accepting the filed return. However, it may take longer if the return requires an additional review or if there are errors on the return. The IRS will contact you by mail if more information is needed to process your return.

If you claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC), the IRS said you can expect to get your refund by March 1 if:

  • The return was filed online
  • You chose to get your refund by direct deposit
  • No issues were found with the return

For more information, visit the IRS website here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
Video shows fight during Farragut-William Blount basketball game
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
One person was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center Monday night following a...
Possible road rage sparks shooting on I-75 in Monroe County
Henderson, Horn and Kristy
Knox Co. Schools Board of Education Ethics Committee discusses complaints
Teams have been focusing on previously identified areas of interest.
TBI, Hawkins Co. deputies return to Beech Creek area to search for Summer Wells

Latest News

Here's the gorgeous view from Newfound Gap.
Dry through the weekend as warmth keeps surging
The investigation was announced Wednesday by a number of states led by California, Florida,...
States launch probe into TikTok’s effect on kids’ health
Braves Hall of Famer to be featured speaker at 41st annual GKSHOF Banquet in August
Braves Hall of Famer to speak in Knoxville this summer
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Ways to Find Your Fun for the first weekend of March
Interested applications can find available positions, applications, registration and more...
Kroger to hire 250 positions in Tennessee