WVLT’s Will Puckett to ‘Dance for the Horses,’ MC’d by WVLT’s Amanda Hara

By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT’s very own Will Puckett will dance at a benefit aimed to raise money for the care of abused and neglected horses across Tennessee. WVLT’s Amanda Hara will also be the MC for the night.

Horse Haven of Tennessee announced the dancers and details for the 2022 Dancing for the Horses event Tuesday. The event will be held on May 13 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Grande Event Center located at 5441 Clinton Highway in Knoxville.

Attendees will enjoy an evening of entertainment. The organization will pair “celebrity dancers” with professional dancers from Go Dance to compete for awards and, most importantly, bragging rights.

The celebrity dancers will also have a chance to earn additional votes before the event begins through donations. Each dollar will count as one vote towards the final score following the dance.

At the end of the night, the winners will be announced and receive the Isaac award, which will signify the highest dancing score and fundraising efforts.

The cost to attend the event is $65 per person or $500 per table (8 guests including dinner). Those interested in buying tickets can do so here.

Donations and more information can be found on the Horse Haven of Tennessee website.

