Y.O.V.E.M.E.N.T mentorship is up and running, and looking for more applicants

The pilot program was working with University of Tennessee students to shape African-American youth through a new mentorship program.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville barber Robert Williams hoped to uplift some of the city’s African-American youth through a new mentorship program called ‘Y.O.V.E.M.E.N.T.’

The name of the organization is an acronym for ‘Youth Obtaining Valuable Empowering Mentorship, Encouraging New Thinking’.

Williams who started the mentorship said the program officially started almost two months ago and aims to instill young men in the community with skills and positive values.

So far those in the program like Daveon Batts said they’re enjoying it.

“It’s important to help us so we don’t really be in a bad place when we’re older. We can help other people,” shared Batts.

The pilot program was working with University of Tennessee students.

Boys in elementary, middle and high school were eligible to sign up.

To find out more information about Y.O.V.E.M.E.N.T. and how to sign up to be a mentor or mentee click here.

