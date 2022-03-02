6th ranked Vols stay unbeaten

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 6 Tennessee stayed perfect on the season with a 4-1 victory over ETSU in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,391 on Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols’ pitching staff was exceptional once again, allowing just one run on five hits, to hold the Buccaneers dangerous lineup in check.

Zander Sechrist made his second consecutive midweek start and was impressive yet again, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out six in 4.2 innings of work. Camden Sewell came on in relief of Sechrist in the fifth and got UT out of the jam, striking out Ashton King to strand the tying run on third.

Buccaneers’ starter Landon Smiddy did well to hold the Vols’ potent lineup in check for the first three innings before running into some trouble in the fourth.

Reigning SEC Player of the Week Trey Lipscomb broke the 0-0 tie with his team-leading fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot over the right-field wall in the bottom of the fourth inning.

ETSU (5-2) responded with a run of their own to cut the lead to one in the top of the fifth and looked poised to tie things up at two in the sixth, but Jordan Beck cut down the tying run at the plate to end the frame with a bullet from right field.

Tennessee pushed its lead back to two in the bottom of the sixth on a bases-loaded walk by Jared Dickey before adding one more insurance run in the seventh on a two-out double down the line by Drew Gilbert to make it 4-1.Despite his solid outing, Smiddy was stuck with the loss for ETSU, falling to 0-2 on the year, after giving up two runs on three hits in four innings.

UP NEXT: The Vols hit the road for the first time this season for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Tennessee will battle with top-ranked Texas on Friday night before taking on Baylor on Saturday and Oklahoma on Sunday.

