Advertisement

Apple suspends product sales in Russia

Apple said RT News and Sputnik News have been removed from the app store outside Russia.
Apple said RT News and Sputnik News have been removed from the app store outside Russia.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tech companies have come under increasing public pressure to act against Russia.

Apple has announced it has stopped selling its products in Russia.

The company wrote in a statement Tuesday that it’s deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Apple said RT News and Sputnik News have been removed from the app store outside Russia, and Apple Pay has been limited in Russia.

Last week, the Ukrainian government asked Apple to stop offering its app store in Russia, but some security and democracy experts said that could harm Russian users who are protesting the Kremlin and who rely on Western tools to organize.

Lethal Russian attacks on Ukraine are escalating. (CNN, OE24, Telegram, Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The White House, Readovka, Twitter)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
Video shows fight during Farragut-William Blount basketball game
West Valley Middle School
Student arrested for making false threat to West Valley Middle School
A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
TSSAA responds to fight at Farragut-William Blount basketball game
Zakai Zeigler
GoFundMe for Tennessee basketball player’s home reaches $50K goal in under an hour
Henderson, Horn and Kristy
Knox Co. Schools Board of Education Ethics Committee discusses complaints

Latest News

Volodymyr and Tatyana Tsyopukh have nearly 40 family members who are in Eastern Europe as the...
East Tennessee families plea for help as loved ones flee Ukraine
FILE - Dr. Simone Gold, founder of the anti-vaccine group America's Frontline Doctors, speaks...
Anti-vaccine doctor pleads guilty to joining Capitol riot
Janiya Neal
Knoxville police locate missing 3-year-old
FILE - Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid
Knoxville Police Department officers are on the lookout for a missing 3-year-old.
Knoxville Police looking for missing 3-year-old