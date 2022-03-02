Braves Hall of Famer to speak in Knoxville this summer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley will continue its tradition of honoring the area’s finest athletes at the 41st Annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Dinner & Induction Ceremony presented by First Horizon Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Knoxville Convention Center.

The event features Chipper Jones, an eight-time All-Star, the 1999 National League MVP and the 2008 National League Batting Champion. On July 29, 2018, he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. Master of Ceremonies Bob Kesling will make welcoming remarks before dinner.

Tickets will cost $200 each, or attendees can purchase a table of 10 for $2,000. Those interested can buy limited tickets online here.

All ticket and auction proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley, which serves over 6,700 youth and teens at 20 Club locations in Knox, Blount, Loudon and Anderson Counties.

ABOUT CHIPPER

Chipper Jones was a third baseman who spent his entire nineteen-year MLB career playing for the Atlanta Braves and all twenty-three years as a professional baseball player in the Braves organization. He was the first overall pick of the club in the 1990 MLB Draft. Chipper is an eight-time All-Star, the 1999 National League MVP and the 2008 National League Batting Champion. When his career was finished, Chipper had amassed the most RBIs in the history of baseball for a 3B and stands as the only switch hitter in the history of baseball to finish his career with a .300 average, .400 on-base percentage, and .500 slugging percentage, all while hitting 468 HRs. He retired in 2012.

On July 29, 2018, he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. He returned to the Braves in 2016 as an advisor and again in 2021 as an assistant hitting consultant seeing the Braves win their first World Series since 1995. Chipper was raised in Pierson, FL and attended high school at the Bolles School in Jacksonville, FL. He lives in Atlanta with his wife and family and is the proud father to seven healthy boys.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.