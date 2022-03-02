Community to hold Ukraine support rally in Pigeon Forge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Community members in Pigeon Forge will hold a support rally for Ukraine this weekend.

The rally will be Friday, March 4 at 6 p.m. at Patriot Park in Pigeon Forge. The event will feature a prayer gathering, drum circle, and a few speakers.

Last week, Knoxville community members held a rally in support of Ukraine.

