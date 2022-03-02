Dry through the weekend as warmth keeps surging

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - How about this weather, huh? We have four more days of warmth and a good bit of sunshine. Some of you may even turn the AC on in the house, at least for a brief while. A moderately strong cold front rolls in Monday night of next week, bringing our first rounds of rain and slightly cooler temperatures.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Under a clear sky and with a very dry dewpoint, we should have another night with a variety of low temperatures. Knoxville and the surrounding Valley should be in the middle 40s. We will have some numbers in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees on the Cumberland Plateau.

Yet again there’s barely a cloud in the sky. There’s kind of an odd set up on Thursday. A few clouds moving north of interstate 40, and we get a brief wind shift. Winds will come out of the north moving to the south. Even though the forecast looks and feels much the same as before, that could seal off ice climbing well into the 70s. When’s our back out of the south on Friday, and we are still dry. There are a few more high clouds though but we should make a run for the low 70s across the map.

LOOKING AHEAD

It’s a windy weekend, with a very minimal injection of March humidity. We do carry a very very low chance of rain Saturday and Sunday, but fear not. This is mostly in middle Tennessee in central Kentucky. Any rain should be extremely rare and at the highest elevations on the Cumberland Plateau.

That chance of rain finally climbs Monday afternoon of next week. Rain chances are pretty high Monday night into early Tuesday. We should have a 15 degree drop in high temperatures from Monday into Tuesday. Wednesday now looks quite a bit dryer.

A southern stream system is here by next Thursday. What does that mean? Typically these bring a lot of clouds, cooler temperatures, and persistent chances of rain. That’s the case next Thursday.

