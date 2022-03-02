Advertisement

JCPD: Jefferson Middle School students arrested for plotting to harm other students

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jefferson City Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office personnel arrested two teenage Jefferson Middle students that allegedly threatened to harm other students Wednesday, a release from the JPD said.

The investigation revealed that the students “allegedly plotted to harm other students. The threats were specific and direct.”

Both students were removed from class and taken to the justice center, the release said.

