Judge to declare Kim Kardashian single in divorce with Ye

FILE - Kim Kardashian West speaks at the "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project" panel...
FILE - Kim Kardashian West speaks at the "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project" panel during the Oxygen TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour at the Langham Huntington, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Kardashian is asking a court to ignore Ye’s attempts to slow down their divorce and end their marriage as soon as possible. She filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court late Thursday, Feb. 22, 2022, saying Ye, who legally changed his name from Kanye West, is causing emotional distress with his social media posts and will not accept that the marriage is over.(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By ANDREW DALTON
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge on Wednesday said he would declare Kim Kardashian single in her divorce with Ye.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran sent lawyers for Kardashian and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, into the hall outside a downtown Los Angeles courtroom to finalize paperwork, including a name change form for Ye.

Cochran said he would then declare Kardashian, who was taking part in the hearing by phone, single while issues of child custody and property are worked out.

Ye was not present and did not take part remotely.

