Student arrested for making false threat to West Valley Middle School
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that West Valley Middle School was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. KCSO spokesperson Kimberly Glenn said that the school, located at 9118 George Williams Rd., was on lockdown “while officers search the school.”
The lockdown was sparked by a false threat from a 12-year-old student, who was later arrested, KCSO officials said.
“West Valley Middle School has been placed on lockdown to investigate a potential threat made by a student,” Glenn said. “I am not aware of what type of threat at this time.”
According to emails sent to parents from Knox County Schools, the children were evacuated to Parkway Baptist Church, located at 401 South Peters Road, where they would be dismissed.
The first email sent to parents informed them of the lockdown and evacuation.
The second email informed parents of the relocation to the church and thanked them for the support and patience as children would be delayed getting home safely.
School will be in session tomorrow as normal, according to KCS representative Carly Harrington.
As a precaution and at the recommendation of law enforcement, the school was evacuated as a potential threat was investigated. We would refer any questions to law enforcement.
Knox County Sheriff’s Office patrol officers and juvenile detectives were both at the school.
