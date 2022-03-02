Student arrested for making false threat to West Valley Middle School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that West Valley Middle School was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. KCSO spokesperson Kimberly Glenn said that the school, located at 9118 George Williams Rd., was on lockdown “while officers search the school.”

The lockdown was sparked by a false threat from a 12-year-old student, who was later arrested, KCSO officials said.

“West Valley Middle School has been placed on lockdown to investigate a potential threat made by a student,” Glenn said. “I am not aware of what type of threat at this time.”

According to emails sent to parents from Knox County Schools, the children were evacuated to Parkway Baptist Church, located at 401 South Peters Road, where they would be dismissed.

The first email sent to parents informed them of the lockdown and evacuation.

Dear West Valley families, I wanted to let you know that as a precaution we have evacuated the school building as law enforcement investigates a potential threat. I appreciate your patience and understanding, and I will update you as soon as I know more. Thank you, David Claxton Principal, West Valley Middle

The second email informed parents of the relocation to the church and thanked them for the support and patience as children would be delayed getting home safely.

Dear West Valley families, I wanted to provide you with an update on our situation. At the recommendation of law enforcement, our students have been evacuated off site to Parkway Baptist Church, 401 S. Peters Road. Both car and bus riders will dismiss from this location. Cars should enter the church from S. Peters Road and exit onto George Williams Road. Due the incident and heavy traffic, buses will be delayed in getting your student home safely. I apologize for the inconvenience, but students will not be allowed back inside the school building. As a result, students will not be responsible for any assignments or homework tomorrow. Thank you for your support and patience as we work together to ensure the safety of our students and staff. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out. David Claxton Principal, West Valley Middle

School will be in session tomorrow as normal, according to KCS representative Carly Harrington.

As a precaution and at the recommendation of law enforcement, the school was evacuated as a potential threat was investigated. We would refer any questions to law enforcement. School will be in session tomorrow.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office patrol officers and juvenile detectives were both at the school.

This is a developing story.

