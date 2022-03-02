Advertisement

Knoxville Fire rescues woman from burning downtown building

The fire happened on Depot Avenue, near Gay Street. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the building.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire in downtown Knoxville at 1:10 Wednesday afternoon. Crews received a call from a woman who said she was stuck inside the basement and could not get out due to smoke, a release from KFD officials said.

The fire happened on Depot Avenue, near Gay Street. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the building. Crews began rescue efforts while also fighting the fire, and managed to get the woman out. She was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported, and the fire was extinguished by 2:49 p.m.

