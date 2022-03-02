Advertisement

Knoxville police looking to identify men accused of using stolen credit card

The men were pictured with a woman who had already been identified.
The men were with a woman who has been identified but efforts continue to identify the two men.
The men were with a woman who has been identified but efforts continue to identify the two men.(Knoxville Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two men who used a stolen credit card to purchase items, according to a news release.

The men were pictured with a woman who had already been identified. The trio reportedly used a credit card that was stolen from a business on Middlebrook Pike to purchase items at two different Home Depots.

The suspects allegedly left the scene in a maroon Honda Odyssey.

Those who recognize the suspects are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online, the P3 Tips mobile app or by texting **TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

