KPD: Nine guns, drugs seized from East Knoxville house

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers seized guns, drugs and drug paraphernalia from a house after they responded to shots being fired near East Knoxville Tuesday night, according to a release from the department.

On March 1 at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the area of McCalla Avenue and S. Kyle Street to the report of shots fired. Once on the scene, officials found shell casings in front of a home in the 2200 block of McCalla Avenue.

Officers reportedly spoke with the homeowner, Harold Thompson, 50, who had shell casings, marijuana and an AR-style pistol in plain view. After Thompson agreed to a search warrant, investigators said that he was found to have a loaded 40 caliber handgun in his possession as well as pills that were believed to be hydrocodone.

According to officials, eight more firearms, approximately 6.4 pounds of marijuana, numerous digital scales, $4,600 in cash and additional paraphernalia used for packaging and distribution were found in the home.

Thompson was arrested for possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and multiple drug charges.

