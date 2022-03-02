Advertisement

KPD: Nine guns, drugs seized from East Knoxville house

On March 1 at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the area of McCalla Avenue and S. Kyle Street to the report of shots fired in the area.
On March 1 at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the area of McCalla Avenue and S. Kyle Street to the report of shots fired in the area.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers seized guns, drugs and drug paraphernalia from a house after they responded to shots being fired near East Knoxville Tuesday night, according to a release from the department.

On March 1 at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the area of McCalla Avenue and S. Kyle Street to the report of shots fired. Once on the scene, officials found shell casings in front of a home in the 2200 block of McCalla Avenue.

Officers reportedly spoke with the homeowner, Harold Thompson, 50, who had shell casings, marijuana and an AR-style pistol in plain view. After Thompson agreed to a search warrant, investigators said that he was found to have a loaded 40 caliber handgun in his possession as well as pills that were believed to be hydrocodone.

According to officials, eight more firearms, approximately 6.4 pounds of marijuana, numerous digital scales, $4,600 in cash and additional paraphernalia used for packaging and distribution were found in the home.

Thompson was arrested for possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and multiple drug charges.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
Video shows fight during Farragut-William Blount basketball game
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
One person was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center Monday night following a...
Possible road rage sparks shooting on I-75 in Monroe County
Henderson, Horn and Kristy
Knox Co. Schools Board of Education Ethics Committee discusses complaints
Teams have been focusing on previously identified areas of interest.
TBI, Hawkins Co. deputies return to Beech Creek area to search for Summer Wells

Latest News

Graphic of home for sale.
What are the hottest zip codes in East Tennessee? Homebuyers looking for rural life
Tickle College of Engineering seniors (l-r) Nick Cheney, Will Huettner, Josue Garduno, and...
UT engineering students’ contribute to Alcoa Highway redesign
Ukraine Flag
Community to hold Ukraine support rally in Pigeon Forge
The men were with a woman who has been identified but efforts continue to identify the two men.
Knoxville police looking to identify men accused of using stolen credit card
WVLT Read Across America Day
WVLT News reads across East Tennessee for National Read Across America Day