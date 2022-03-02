Kroger to hire 250 positions in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kroger announced it would be hiring 250 e-commerce associates for their stores across the Nashville division, which includes Middle and East Tennessee, North Alabama and Southern Kentucky.

A hiring event will be held at all stores across the area on Saturday, March 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Those interesting in applying are encouraged to do so online in advance, then visit their neighborhood store for an on-the-spot interview during the time frame.

“Our customers choose to shop with us because they value the product quality, freshness, convenience, and digital offerings that we provide. Our e-commerce business experienced significant growth during the pandemic and continues to accelerate and expand, becoming a business within a business. Customers love the convenience of online shopping, and we are looking to hire additional e-commerce associates to optimize our digital grocery offering,” said Craig Sanders, e-commerce manager for the Kroger Nashville division.

Kroger announced it was looking for “friendly associates” to fill salaried management, full and part-time positions to help ensure the e-commerce department meets/exceeds customer expectations for ease of shopping, variety, freshness and cleanliness.

The grocery chain reportedly offers benefits such as flexible scheduling, tuition reimbursement up to $21,000, competitive wage and benefits and discounts to the store.

Interested applications can find available positions, applications, registration and more information online at the Kroger Career website.

