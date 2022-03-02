Loudon County law enforcement arrests wanted suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Deputies were on scene where a wanted male was last seen on foot after he fled officers earlier. The male, Jason Dewayne Courtney, fled after deputies interrupted a possible attempted theft of an enclosed trailer from a local storage unit. He was later taken into custody.

Courtney was thought to be on foot in the area of Highway 70 East between the areas of Hickory Creek and Avalon Country Club. Courtney is a white male, 5′8, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has noticeable tattoos on his neck area. Courtney has multiple felony warrants out of Knox County and Loudon County.

**UPDATE** WANTED MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND IS BEING HELD AT THE KNOX COUNTY DETENTION FACILITY KNOX COUNTY, TENN.-... Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.