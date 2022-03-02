Advertisement

Loudon County law enforcement arrests wanted suspect

LCSO Deputies, LCPD Officers, THP AirWatch searching area off of Highway 70 East
Loudon County Deputies are on scene where a wanted male was last seen on foot after he fled officers earlier.
By Zach McBride
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:42 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Deputies were on scene where a wanted male was last seen on foot after he fled officers earlier. The male, Jason Dewayne Courtney, fled after deputies interrupted a possible attempted theft of an enclosed trailer from a local storage unit. He was later taken into custody.

Courtney was thought to be on foot in the area of Highway 70 East between the areas of Hickory Creek and Avalon Country Club. Courtney is a white male, 5′8, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has noticeable tattoos on his neck area. Courtney has multiple felony warrants out of Knox County and Loudon County.

**UPDATE** WANTED MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND IS BEING HELD AT THE KNOX COUNTY DETENTION FACILITY KNOX COUNTY, TENN.-...

Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
Video shows fight during Farragut-William Blount basketball game
A fight broke out between two Farragut and William Blount basketball players Tuesday night.
TSSAA responds to fight at Farragut-William Blount basketball game
West Valley Middle School
Student arrested for making false threat to West Valley Middle School
Zakai Zeigler
GoFundMe for Tennessee basketball player’s home reaches $50K goal in under an hour
Henderson, Horn and Kristy
Knox Co. Schools Board of Education Ethics Committee discusses complaints

Latest News

Volodymyr and Tatyana Tsyopukh have nearly 40 family members who are in Eastern Europe as the...
East Tennessee families plea for help as loved ones flee Ukraine
Janiya Neal
Knoxville police locate missing 3-year-old, found by citizen
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet coming to Thompson-Boling Arena
Gretta Van Fleet TikTok
Gretta Van Fleet TikTok
One person was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center Monday night following a...
THP uses license plate reader to locate Sweetwater road rage shooting suspect