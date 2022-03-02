Parents want change after unlicensed home care service takes in dozens of children at once

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several Hamblen County parents are asking for change after an at-home daycare service was caught babysitting dozens of children without a license. A report by the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office shows that dozens of unrelated children were in the daycare.

The woman, April Bernard, was caught watching the children in July of last year, and has faced no consequences, according to Department of Human Services representatives. A state law says that an unlicensed care provider can only watch up to four unrelated children at a time. Bernard was not charged with anything following the event, only told that she must limit her services to four or less children at a time.

Parents told WVLT News that they thought their children were safe. “You know obviously we wouldn’t beat someone watching her for 20-25 dollars a day. It seemed like the perfect situation for us,” said parent Dustin Chandler. The reality of the situation was different, however. Images captured by police bodycam footage and parents show dirty diapers, small play areas and children in close quarters.

Heather Honto was concerned about the fire hazard the conditions created. “If the place would have caught on fire there’s no way they could have got the kids out.”

Now, parents are trying to make a change to state law to prevent the same thing happening to others. “She doesn’t need to watch kids she doesn’t need a pet, she doesn’t need a dog, I wouldn’t let her watch my dog,” said Amanda Combs.

You can check the state website for a list of licensed care providers, and all complaints filed against them, here.

