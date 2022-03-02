Advertisement

Second Harvest Food Bank to host food distribution event

The food box will include enough food to feed a household of four for approximately five days.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Second Harvest Food Bank will host an onsite food distribution next week. The food giveaway will be on Thursday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville 37801.

Elaine Streno, Executive Director said, “It is our turn to host! Although we do not usually operate as a pantry site, there was such a positive response to our last distribution that we want to invite the community to a third drive-thru distribution at our warehouse.”

The event will be free to the public regardless of which county you live in. The food box will include enough food to feed a household of four for approximately five days. The food to be distributed includes canned salmon, chicken chili, various soups, peanut butter, canned vegetables, spaghetti sauce, pasta and juice.

