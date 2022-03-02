Advertisement

Sen. Hagerty proposes law to reverse President Biden’s energy bill

Senator Hagerty said in a statement that since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the price of oil has risen to over $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014.
In this March 23, 2021 file photo, Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and other senators finish voting...
In this March 23, 2021 file photo, Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and other senators finish voting at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:40 AM EST
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) introduced a new bill Tuesday that would reverse President Joe Biden’s shutdown of the American energy sector and return American energy to total production.

Senator Hagerty, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Banking Committees, joined Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) in introducing the American Energy Independence Act of 2022 to reverse President Biden’s shutdown.

“The Biden Administration’s war on American energy has placed severe burdens on the shoulders of American citizens and led to disastrous national security ramifications across the globe,” said Senator Hagerty. “For the sake of our national and economic security, we must immediately reverse course and re-establish the energy independence created by the previous Administration’s policies, which is exactly what this legislation would do.”

In a tweet, Representative Jim Cooper said that the Biden Administration’s choices are favorable to ensure Putin’s fall from power.

“NATO and our allies must sanction Putin until he bleeds. President Biden has done a good job rallying the free world against Putin. Dictators never succeed for long. We must do all we can to hasten Putin’s fall,” Rep. Cooper said in his tweet.

