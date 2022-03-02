Steady climb to 70s ahead of the next cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The warming trend continues on through this weekend, ahead of the next cold front’s rain and storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The clear sky continues this morning, as we drop to around 36 degrees in Knoxville, which is the average low. Now the higher elevations are still around freezing, with patchy frost from Southeastern Kentucky, far Northeast Tennessee, to the mountains. A light wind is helping to keep the air moving, and cold air settling, so we have some isolated warming pockets.

Wednesday cranks up to 69 degrees, with gusts around 15 mph out of the southwest. We’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine as well!

Tonight is clear, with a light breeze, and a mild low around 43 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Staying mostly sunny, we’ll be near 70 Thursday. Friday comes with increasing high clouds that filter our sunshine, but we’re right at 70 degrees.

Clouds increase going into the weekend, and so do the winds. We’re looking at gusts around 30 mph at times, but that helps to kick up the highs to the mid 70s! We’re looking at stray pop-up shower possibilities Saturday, then isolated rain on Sunday.

Monday builds up from some showers to scattered rain and storms in the afternoon, then a line of rain and storms late. We’ll still be around 72 degrees Monday, and then back to a seasonable 57 on Tuesday with rain tapering off.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.